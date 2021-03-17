  • MORE MARKET STATS

Square Yards acquires AI-based 3D visualisation platform PropVR

By: |
March 17, 2021 8:21 PM

The company is also planning to launch new 3D experiences on its portal squareyards.com where users can search, explore and navigate the entire real estate landscape of a city in a 3D environment.

Square YardsThis is Square Yards’ third acquisition in recent times.

Integrated real estate platform Square Yards on Wednesday announced the acquisition of PropVR, an AI-based platform that specialises in creating digital property experiences using 3D technologies, virtual reality and augmented reality.

This is Square Yards’ third acquisition in recent times.

Related News

Last year, it had acquired Azuro, one of the largest rentals and property management platforms in India followed by acquisition of PropsAMC.

“With PropVR, we are not only looking to redefine the digital real estate experiences for our customers, agents and property developers but in the long term, we want to digitise and index the built world by creating the digital twins of every single organised property in India,” Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO of Square Yards, said in a release.

The company is also planning to launch new 3D experiences on its portal squareyards.com where users can search, explore and navigate the entire real estate landscape of a city in a 3D environment.

“It plans to showcase real-time inventory availability and enable end-to-end transactions on this platform going forward,” the company said.

According to the release, PropVR’s AI-based platform can convert any floor plan or physical space into an interactive 3D walk through in minutes and can cut the real estate marketing spends by 80 per cent while increasing the customer engagement levels by up to 400 per cent.

Real estate companies spend a tremendous amount of money and time in helping customers and stakeholders to visualise their property spaces. Goldman Sachs predicts that the VR and AR markets in real estate will reach USD 80 billion by 2025.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Square Yards acquires AI-based 3D visualisation platform PropVR
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1High-cost debt raised for Kesoram’s turnaround, aiming at 30pc cement sale growth: CEO
2Govt plans to issue NoC to investors at their doorsteps: Mines Minister
3Want to escape virtual meetings? Zoom Escaper allows users to fake bad connections, crying baby sounds to end calls