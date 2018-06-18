​​​
  3. Spreading wings! SpiceJet announces 14 new flights – Check full list with routes’ details

Spreading wings! SpiceJet announces 14 new flights – Check full list with routes’ details

SpiceJet announces 14 new flights starting July 1 (17:38) , June 18 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced 14 new domestic flights and enhanced frequency on some routes effective from July 1.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2018 7:23 PM
spice jet, spicejet flight for pune patna, spicejet flight for mumbai bengaluru, spice jet new flight list, news on spicejet, latest news on spicejet “Effective July 1 the airline is all set to introduce new direct flights on the Pune-Patna, Chennai-Rajahmundry, Hyderabad-Calicut and Bengaluru-Tuticorin sectors,” SpiceJet said here in a statement. (Reuters)

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced 14 new domestic flights and enhanced frequency on some routes effective from July 1. “Effective July 1 the airline is all set to introduce new direct flights on the Pune-Patna, Chennai-Rajahmundry, Hyderabad-Calicut and Bengaluru-Tuticorin sectors,” SpiceJet said here in a statement. The airline would also enhance its operations on the Delhi-Patna (second frequency), Bengaluru-Rajahmundry (second frequency) and Mumbai-Bengaluru (fifth frequency) sectors, it said.

The new flights introduced on the Delhi-Patna, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Rajahmundry sectors would be operational daily, the airline said, whereas the frequencies introduced on the Hyderabad-Calicut, Bengaluru-Tuticorin and Bengaluru-Rajahmundry routes would be operational on all days except Tuesdays. Patna-Pune will be operational on all days except Saturday, it added. SpiceJet further said bookings for the new flights are currently open.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top