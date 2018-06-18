Spreading wings! SpiceJet announces 14 new flights – Check full list with routes’ details

“Effective July 1 the airline is all set to introduce new direct flights on the Pune-Patna, Chennai-Rajahmundry, Hyderabad-Calicut and Bengaluru-Tuticorin sectors,” SpiceJet said here in a statement. (Reuters)

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced 14 new domestic flights and enhanced frequency on some routes effective from July 1. “Effective July 1 the airline is all set to introduce new direct flights on the Pune-Patna, Chennai-Rajahmundry, Hyderabad-Calicut and Bengaluru-Tuticorin sectors,” SpiceJet said here in a statement. The airline would also enhance its operations on the Delhi-Patna (second frequency), Bengaluru-Rajahmundry (second frequency) and Mumbai-Bengaluru (fifth frequency) sectors, it said.

The new flights introduced on the Delhi-Patna, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Rajahmundry sectors would be operational daily, the airline said, whereas the frequencies introduced on the Hyderabad-Calicut, Bengaluru-Tuticorin and Bengaluru-Rajahmundry routes would be operational on all days except Tuesdays. Patna-Pune will be operational on all days except Saturday, it added. SpiceJet further said bookings for the new flights are currently open.