Spreading Wings: Portea Medical offers specialised & critical care services

Portea Medical, a leading consumer healthcare brand, has expanded its services to include a high-quality and comprehensive range of specialised home care. Called Portea Intensive & Specialised Care, the offerings include critical care at home, respiratory services (home ventilation), sleep apnea care, palliative care, cancer support services, post-trauma/accident care, and specialised rehab services (including pulmonary, neuro, and cardiac rehabilitation; speech therapy). The suite of services also includes end of life care for terminally ill patients.

Critical care in the hospital ICU can cost `30,000-50,000 per day. The same services offered at home will cost Rs 6,500-12,000 per day, almost 75% less. Continuing critical care at home also has other advantages including an environment with reduced noise; better sleep; open visiting hours; easier access to personal belongings, reduced infections, etc. The psychological benefits of healing in a familiar environment can not be overemphasised. Intensive care services at home offer tremendous prospects for patients, family members, and the health care staff alike.

Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO, Portea Medical, said, “Over the last five years, while serving our nursing care patients, we have received many requests from families for additional services. These included round-the-clock condition monitoring, provision of medical devices, and medical supervision. The foray into critical care and specialised services, therefore, was an obvious next step for us to address all this rising demand with a robust offering.”

Portea has currently introduced these services in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The new offering will be supported by advanced healthcare devices and patient monitoring systems developed in consultation with India’s leading doctors and hospitals. All the services will be backed by Portea’s connected care platform, making remote monitoring possible and driving availability of hospital-like care at home.