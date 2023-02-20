Spotflock Technologies: Creating a deep impact with Deep Tech

Industry 3.0 has become a norm in business and industry, and this recent trend is called Industrial Intelligence. Echoing these words is Sridhar Seshadri, CEO, Spotflock Technologies, a Deep Tech company specialising in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing. “In particular, explainable AI enables machines to execute specific tasks with limited human-like capabilities with some statistical rationale. By employing AI for tasks like image and speech recognition, chatbots, recommendation engines, predictive analytics, and much more, machines can operate, process data, and make decisions based on programming,” he says, adding, “it has increased efficiency by bringing predictability, quicker turnaround, and quality to the outcome.”

Founded in January 2017, with headquarters in Milpitas, California, and product engineering and innovation in Hyderabad, Spotflock Technologies has developed some of the market’s most innovative and impactful technologies, including patented recommendation systems for B2C and B2B industries. Seshadri recalls the early days: “The true motivation was the blank canvas to implement Deep Tech for enterprises and e-gov verticals. Most organisations back in 2017 were transforming toward being Big Data-ready and were only scratching the surface with business intelligence and automation.”

To begin with, Spotflock built a self-service platform & SDK that allows anyone to tailor their ML, NLP, and computer vision requirements with the interoperable framework, which the company (Spotflock) deployed for multiple global clients in the healthcare, telecom, sports, retail, and e-commerce space. “The impact these technologies create in the lives of individuals is enormous, and that was our primary motivation to keep moving ahead too. We also offer telemedicine & hospital management solutions powered by AI and Web 2.0 community social network platform ,” he adds.

According to Seshadri, Spotflock was successful in executing many major projects and received accolades from clients like Sembcorp India (energy sector), where it created an early warning signal system for hazard protection using computer vision and machine learning systems. For Rakuten Group (telecom sector), it executed WiKi Voice POCs (smart dashboard), for worker safety (helmets, safety kit detection), and an AI Barcode scanner that scans product bar-code and captures product information. “For the Haryana government, we designed executive dashboards for the chief minister and handy AI/ML use cases related to micro-irrigation (MICADA) were deployed. Also, for Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, we increased operational efficiency by 50% in energy consumption and smart electricity using multiple case studies in AI/ML,” he informs.

At present Spotflock Technologies is focused on developing real-time AI solutions for e-governance and sports technologies. It uses Deep Tech for e-governance using core AI, business analytics, business intelligence, and blockchain-based solutions. Spotflock’s sports tech vertical has recently built AI-powered e-commerce platforms, applications that manage booking and scheduling and analytics for golf academies.

“We have grown substantially in the last five years. We started in the local market with our initial efforts going into educating clients. AI’s true purpose in business and daily life has begun to emerge, and the need to deploy it wisely is catching up in South East Asia. Building proof of concepts for our clients, in the US and Singapore to deploy very large-scale enterprise and e-governance projects in India has been an incredible growth story,” says Seshadri.

Going forward, Spotflock Technologies wants to go beyond immediate solutions and tackle problems more deeply. “We want to build and provide solutions in different verticals such as fintech, martech, e-gov and sportech. Solutions that change people’s lives and enhance the safety of millions of individuals,” Seshadri summarises.