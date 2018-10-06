Spot power trading volume rises 40% in September

Power prices touched its 10-year-high mark with the tariff for a 15-minute block going up to as high as Rs 18.2/unit on October 3.

The volume of electricity traded on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) went up by 40% year-on-year to 5,725 million units (MU) in September. The average spot power price at the exchange in the month was Rs 4.69/unit, about 15% rise annually.

The daily trading volume had touched an all-time high of 306 MU on September 28 on the IEX. According to sources, the top states which sold the highest volume of electricity were Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Experts have noted that the sudden fall in temperature in north India due to rains led states in this area offering surplus power for sale on the exchange. Research agency India Ratings said in a recent report that apart from coal supply issues and falling wind and hydel power production, partial generation availability of about 40 GW of stressed thermal power assets due to shortage of working capital also contributed to the recent surge in spot power prices.

Power prices touched its 10-year-high mark with the tariff for a 15-minute block going up to as high as Rs 18.2/unit on October 3.

SBICAP Securities said that recovery of spot rates is a positive sign for the stranded stressed power assets without power purchase agreements. Peak demand going up by about 10 GW from last year in the wake of no thermal capacity addition is also likely to drive up utilisation levels of such power plants, improving their debt-servicing capabilities.