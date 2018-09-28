Spot power price at 9-year high, record trading on IEX, but your electricity bill might not go up

The average spot power price at the exchange was Rs 6.76 per unit, an increase of 52% on year-on-year basis.

Power spot prices touched a nine-year high of Rs 15.37 per unit in the day ahead market (DAM) on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday, with a record volume of power traded on the exchange. However, top government official rushed in to assure that the consumers need not worry about their electricity bills rising, as the traded electricity is only a minuscule part of overall electricity supply.

Power trading on the exchange is not more than 4%, while 90% of the sale of power takes place on PPA prices, which are very low, Power Secretary A K Bhalla said on Friday, trying to dispel fears of further rise. Spot power prices on the IEX surged to the nine-year high yesterday, albeit it was for a short duration of 15 minutes or half an hour, said Bhalla.

The spike in power tariff was on account of decrease in wind and hydro power generation, which is usual during this time of the year, Bhalla said on the sidelines of a CII conference on power transmission. However, the shortage this time was accentuated due to insufficient coal reserves, he added.

“This is the time when wind energy suddenly goes down and hydro also starts declining and that is where some constraints always come in,” said Bhalla, adding that constraints arose after failure of building coal stocks in power plants, especially in northern parts of the country. However, coal loading has improved in the last three days for power sector, which will also ease the situation, he said.

The previous high was recorded at Rs 17 per unit in August 2009, according to the data available with the IEX. The average spot power price at the exchange was Rs 6.76 per unit on Thursday, an increase of 52% on year-on-year basis.

The exchange recorded an all time high of 293 million units of power traded in the spot market on Friday, which is also the highest daily volume of power in the DAM on the exchange till date. The surge in volume, which was mainly driven by high demand from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and Telangana, was about 146% higher than the same day last year.

It may be noted that overall power demand in the country is likely to rise with the Narendra Modi-led government is focusing to provide ‘24×7 clean and affordable power for all’ by March 2019.