Spicejet’s brand new Boeing 737-8 Max jet plane to fly overseas non-stop; free wi-fi on board

SpiceJet MAX.

With the induction of its first Boeing 737-8 MAX plane, budget carrier SpiceJet will now fly new overseas destinations non-stop as well as provide free wi-fi onboard to its passengers, it said in a statement on Friday. The no-frills airline had signed a $22 billion deal with the US-aircraft major Boeing in 2017 for 205 fuel-efficient aircraft and this is the first delivery from that order. SpiceJet has christened the new 737 MAX to ‘King Chilli’.

The 189-seater aeroplane can fly to Doha (Qatar), Singapore, Kuwait, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Salalah (Oman), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Tehran (Iran), and Kunming (China), among other destinations, from various Indian airports, it said in the statement.

“With a one-stop, the aircraft can easily fly up to Finland, Norway, Morocco, London and Amsterdam,” said the airline, which is expected to help the airline reduce fuel consumption as B737 MAX 8 planes burn up to 14% less fuel than older 737 planes.

The new aircraft is equipped with Satcom that would enable it to offer internet services onboard once the required approvals are in place. According to Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet is planning to provide free wi-fi services onboard and details are being worked out. Further, he added that Delhi-Hong Kong would be SpiceJet’s eighth international destination and will exclusively be serviced by the 737 MAX 8.

These new aeroplanes help the airline to fly to new destinations, reduce fuel and engineering costs, as well as emission. “Lower cost and lesser days out of service results in up to $4 million savings,” it said.

Presently, SpiceJet has a fleet of 37 Boeing 737 MAX and NG planes and 23 Bombardier Q-400s. The carrier, on an average, daily operates 416 flights to 57 destinations, including 8 international ones