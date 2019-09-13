SpiceJet’s Boeing trouble to end soon: MAX will be fit to fly by November

SpiceJet admitted that the airline is incurring various costs related to the grounded Boeing 737 MAX.

While Boeing’s MAX aircraft remains grounded worldwide, the plane is likely to come out of its exile by November 2019, ending the troubles of domestic carrier SpiceJet. Boeing has reportedly informed SpiceJet that the now defunct plane model MAX will be fit to fly November this year as the world’s largest aerospace company continues to fix its Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) and is likely to resolve the same by October, CNBC TV-18 cited unidentified sources as saying. Ajay Singh-founded SpiceJet is the only Indian customer of Boeing MAX aircraft and has ordered 205 planes.

Further, India’s aviation regulator will demand simulator training for all the pilots of the country who are certified to operate the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the news channel added. The DGCA is also going to conduct its own tests once the plane is certified by the US regulator Federal Aviation Administration. The aviation regulator wants to ensure aircraft safety before allowing it to resume operations in Indian skies.

Earlier this week, SpiceJet admitted that the airline is incurring various costs related to the grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and that the company is not certain over the timing of the return of these planes to operations, PTI reported. SpiceJet has 13 MAX planes which were grounded.

Ethiopian plane crash tragedy

Boeing MAX planes were grounded globally after a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia which killed hundreds of people. Following that, regulatory directives worldwide asked for grounding of MAX planes. In India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided to suspend operations of MAX aircraft. The Ethiopian plane crash tragedy was not the only crash involving Boeing 737 MAX. Earlier, a plane of Lion Air had crashed in October 2018 in indonesia as well.

Days after Boeing 737 MAX planes were grounded in India, the aviation industry suffered the double whammy of Boeing MAX grounding followed by the suspension of operations of Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways leading to a serious flight constraints in the country.