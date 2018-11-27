SpiceJet upgrades system, bookings to be temporarily hit – What customers need to know

However, the airline’s check-in systems will remain functional during the shutdown period and the operation will also continue to be normal, the budget carrier said.

Customers of SpiceJet will not be able to book tickets or carry out any modification in their journey plans between 2300 hours Tuesday and 0930 hours Wednesday owing to a systems upgrade, the airline has said. However, the airline’s check-in systems will remain functional during the shutdown period and the operation will also continue to be normal, the budget carrier said.

“There will be a temporary shutdown of all services from 11 PM on November 27 (Tuesday) to 09.30 AM on November 28 (Wednesday). “No PNR bookings/modifications can be done during this period on our website, mobile app, airports or through call centre,” SpiceJet informed its passengers through an e-mail communication “However, our check-in systems and regular flight operations at all airports will be functional,” it added.

The Gurugram-based no-frills airline operates an average 446 daily flights to 57 destinations – 49 domestic and 8 international. The airline connects its network with a fleet of 41 Boeing 737 planes, including the latest B737 Max, and 24 regional jets Bombardier Q-400s.