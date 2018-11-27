SpiceJet upgrades system, bookings to be temporarily hit – What customers need to know

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 8:42 PM

Customers of SpiceJet will not be able to book tickets or carry out any modification in their journey plans between 2300 hours Tuesday and 0930 hours Wednesday owing to a systems upgrade, the airline has said.

However, the airline’s check-in systems will remain functional during the shutdown period and the operation will also continue to be normal, the budget carrier said.

“There will be a temporary shutdown of all services from 11 PM on November 27 (Tuesday) to 09.30 AM on November 28 (Wednesday). “No PNR bookings/modifications can be done during this period on our website, mobile app, airports or through call centre,” SpiceJet informed its passengers through an e-mail communication “However, our check-in systems and regular flight operations at all airports will be functional,” it added.

The Gurugram-based no-frills airline operates an average 446 daily flights to 57 destinations – 49 domestic and 8 international. The airline connects its network with a fleet of 41 Boeing 737 planes, including the latest B737 Max, and 24 regional jets Bombardier Q-400s.

