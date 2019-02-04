SpiceJet to start Hyderabad-Jeddah flight from March 25

SpiceJet will operate its new 189-seater Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the route, the airline said in its press statement. (Reuters)

SpiceJet Monday said it will start a daily non-stop flight between Hyderabad and Jeddah from March 25. This is the ninth foreign destination of the airline. SpiceJet will operate its new 189-seater Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the route, the airline said in its press statement. It also announced a special fare of Rs 13,499 (all-inclusive) for the Hyderabad – Jeddah flight and Rs 10,799 (all inclusive) for Jeddah – Hyderabad flight.

Jeddah, the second largest city of Saudi Arabia, is also the country’s commercial capital. The city is in close proximity to the pilgrim destinations of Mecca and Medina and its King Abdulaziz International Airport acts as one of the main transit points for thousands of Hajj pilgrims and tourists across the globe. Ajay Singh, the chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said, “It is a moment of great pride for us as we introduce Jeddah as our ninth international destination thus becoming the first Indian budget airline to fly to Saudi Arabia.”

“Our new flight from Hyderabad will greatly benefit thousands of pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia and our state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX promises an unparalleled experience to all our guests,” he said. SpiceJet’s flight SG 33 will depart from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 7.10 am (local time) and arrive in Jeddah at 11.05 am (local time) the same day. The return flight, SG 34, will depart at 12.05 pm (local time) and reach Hyderabad at 8:25 pm (local time).