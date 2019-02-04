SpiceJet to start Hyderabad-Jeddah flight from March 25

By: | Published: February 4, 2019 6:40 PM

SpiceJet has announced a special fare of Rs 13,499 (all-inclusive) for the Hyderabad – Jeddah flight and Rs 10,799 (all inclusive) for Jeddah - Hyderabad flight.

SpiceJet, Hyderabad, Jeddah flight, Hyderabad to Jeddah, foreign destination, airlies, Boeing 737 MAX, industry newsSpiceJet will operate its new 189-seater Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the route, the airline said in its press statement. (Reuters)

SpiceJet Monday said it will start a daily non-stop flight between Hyderabad and Jeddah from March 25. This is the ninth foreign destination of the airline. SpiceJet will operate its new 189-seater Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the route, the airline said in its press statement. It also announced a special fare of Rs 13,499 (all-inclusive) for the Hyderabad – Jeddah flight and Rs 10,799 (all inclusive) for Jeddah – Hyderabad flight.

Jeddah, the second largest city of Saudi Arabia, is also the country’s commercial capital. The city is in close proximity to the pilgrim destinations of Mecca and Medina and its King Abdulaziz International Airport acts as one of the main transit points for thousands of Hajj pilgrims and tourists across the globe. Ajay Singh, the chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said, “It is a moment of great pride for us as we introduce Jeddah as our ninth international destination thus becoming the first Indian budget airline to fly to Saudi Arabia.”

“Our new flight from Hyderabad will greatly benefit thousands of pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia and our state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX promises an unparalleled experience to all our guests,” he said. SpiceJet’s flight SG 33 will depart from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 7.10 am (local time) and arrive in Jeddah at 11.05 am (local time) the same day. The return flight, SG 34, will depart at 12.05 pm (local time) and reach Hyderabad at 8:25 pm (local time).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SpiceJet to start Hyderabad-Jeddah flight from March 25
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition