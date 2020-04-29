  • MORE MARKET STATS

SpiceJet to pilots: No salaries for April, May; hours flown-based pay for those operating cargo flights

By: |
Published: April 29, 2020 1:48:42 PM

SpiceJet's flight operations chief Gurcharan Arora told pilots through an email that "as of today, 16 per cent of our aircraft and 20 per cent of our pilots are flying".

SpiceJet, SpiceJet employees salary, spicejet pilots salary, commercial passenger flights , spicejet cargo flights, latest news on spicejetThe budget carrier has a total of 116 passenger planes and five freight aircraft in its fleet. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

SpiceJet on Wednesday told its pilots that they will not be paid salaries for April and May, and said those who have been operating cargo flights will get paid for “block hours flown”.

SpiceJet’s flight operations chief Gurcharan Arora told pilots through an email that “as of today, 16 per cent of our aircraft and 20 per cent of our pilots are flying”.

Related News

“We are doing this by flying our five cargo aircraft and also flying more ‘cargo on seat’ on our passenger aircraft,” he said.

The budget carrier has a total of 116 passenger planes and five freight aircraft in its fleet. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended.

Also read| Check Coronavirus Latest Updates here:

Arora told pilots: “We will not be getting any salary for April and May 2020. Those of us who have been flying cargo, will get paid for the block hours flown.”  Block hours is the duration of a pilot operating the flight.

The email, which has been accessed by PTI, stated: “Over the coming weeks, we intend to increase the number of aircraft flying (cargo+cargo on seat) to more than 50 per cent and the number of pilots flying to 100 per cent.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SpiceJet to pilots No salaries for April May hours flown-based pay for those operating cargo flights
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Axis Bank sets aside Rs 3,000 crore for COVID-19 impact
2India’s only UV lamp makers flooded with orders amid Coronavirus outbreak
3TLTRO 2.0 needs to be open-ended and on-tap with change in structure