SpiceJet to operate flights on Delhi-Kishangarh route

SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the launch of its operations for a daily direct flight on the Delhi-Kishangarh-Delhi sector from October 8. The marble city of Kishangarh marks SpiceJet’s eighth destination under the regional connectivity scheme. The airline was awarded the route under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagarik (UDAN II). The announcement was made in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

On the occasion, G.P. Gupta — Chief Strategy Officer, SpiceJet, handed over the first ticket to Raje. Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of the much-awaited flight service from Kishangarh to Delhi.” “I would like to congratulate and thank SpiceJet for connecting Kishangarh to Delhi and further to the rest of India and abroad. I congratulate the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this remarkable achievement,” said Raje.

The new daily flight will provide pilgrims and tourists much better access to Ajmer and Pushkar. To celebrate the launch, SpiceJet has announced a limited period special introductory all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs 2,060 for Delhi-Kishangarh and Rs 1,980 for Kishangarh-Delhi. The offer is applicable for bookings made on a first come first serve basis.

SpiceJet will be deploying its Bombardier Q-400 aircraft on the route. SG 8768 operating on the Delhi-Kishangarh route will depart from Delhi (Terminal 2) for Kishangarh at 4.05 p.m. and arrive at 5.10 p.m., whereas SG 8769 operational on the Kishangarh-Delhi route will depart at 5.30 p.m. to reach Delhi at 6.30 p.m.