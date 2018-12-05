SpiceJet to launch 8 direct flights from Hyderabad from January 1

The promotional fares for Hyderabad-Pune flight will be Rs 2,429 and Rs 2,209 for the return journey,

Budget carrier SpiceJet Wednesday announced the launch of eight new direct flights from Hyderabad connecting Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore, starting January 1 next year.

The Gurugram-based airline will also add another six new seasonal flights and frequencies from Bengaluru to Kochi, Port Blair as well as Bagdogra in West Bengal, SpiceJet said

in a release here.

These new flights are scheduled to be introduced between January 5 and February 28, SpiceJet said.

With the additions, the airline will operate 41 direct flights from the capital city of Telangana to various destinations, the release stated.

These new services on the routes proposed will be catered by the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, it added.

The airline has also announced special promotional fares starting at Rs 2,699 on Hyderabad-Kolkata route and Rs 3,199 for travel on Kolkata-Hyderabad route.

The promotional fares for Hyderabad-Pune flight will be Rs 2,429 and Rs 2,209 for the return journey, it said.

The special promotional fares for Hyderabad-Coimbatore route flights starts at Rs 2,809, while the return journey on the same route will cost Rs 2,309, the release added.