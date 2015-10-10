SpiceJet to induct six new aircraft, operate 291 flights

In its biggest ever expansion drive announced on Friday, low-cost airline SpiceJet said that it will add six new aircraft to its existing fleet in the next six days, an achievement which is unmatched in the domestic aviation sector.

During the winter schedule the airline will operate 291 flights across the country in order to cash on the tourist season. At present, SpiceJet operates 250 flights daily and the airline will also add 10 new sectors, 30 new frequencies and 22 connecting flights during the winter months. The new routes will be operational from October 25.

The induction of the new planes is a part of the comprehensive plan of operating an enhanced flight schedule to meet the winter demand while offering travellers more convenience and a great choice of flight options, the airline said.

The new network expansion programme focuses more on the tier II and tier III cities which draws substantial amount of tourists during the winter months. Varanasi gets a new connection to Hyderabad and Mumbai and connecting flight to Coimbatore and Bengaluru. Tripura’s capital Agartala also gets increased flights to Kolkata and connecting flights to Delhi and Chennai.

Shilpa Bhatia, senior vice president and head of sales and distribution, SpiceJet, said, “We have been speedily moving on the growth path by consistently adding new flights to enhance our overall network. With the new network schedule we are offering better timings, increased frequencies.

Among the newly added sectors, those effective from October 25 include Ahmedabad to Goa, Mumbai to Varanasi, and Varanasi to Hyderabad. Also earlier this week SpiceJet announced its new routes from Amritsar to Dubai and Kozhikode to Dubai, which will be operational from November 15.

SpiceJet has also increased its flights in the Delhi – Kolkata, Delhi – Chennai, and Delhi Udaipur routes. “With this enhancement we will see a significant growth of 16% in our capacity. Our new winter flight schedule adds considerable depth to our existing operations to cater to the peak demand while enhancing connectivity and boosting customer value,” added Bhatia.

The airline has a market share of 12.3% in the domestic market and recorded a 92.1% passenger load factor in August for the fourth consecutive month. It also carried 8.3 lakh passengers in August.