Spicejet to add 46 new non-stop flights from October

The airline will deploy its Boeing 737s and Bombardier Q400 on these routes.

Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch 46 new domestic flights from October. The airline said it will be adding non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Rajkot route and the Chennai-Durgapur route. The new flights will start in phases from October 27.

Apart from these two new routes, SpiceJet will add non-stop flights on the Pune-Jodhpur route. New non-stop flights will be introduced to cities including Jaipur, Vijaywada,Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Aurangabad, the company said. The airline will deploy its Boeing 737s and Bombardier Q400 on these routes.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet said, “We are absolutely bullish on the growth potential of the smaller cities and towns of India and see great demand on the routes we have announced today.” Singh added SpiceJet remains focused on connecting unconnected parts of India.

SpiceJet operates in 52 domestic and 10 international destinations. The airline has 112 aircraft in its fleet, including 77 Boeing 737s. The airline reportedly plans to order at lease 100 Airbus aircraft. Following the grounding of Jet Airways, SpiceJet bagged a significant share of Jet’s slots.