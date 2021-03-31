  • MORE MARKET STATS

SpiceJet ties up with Avenue Capital for sales & lease-back of up to 50 new aircraft

By: |
March 31, 2021 11:52 AM

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has signed an initial pact with New York-based global investment firm Avenue Capital Group for financing, acquisition and sales & lease-back of up to 50 new aircraft to be ordered by the airline.

spicejetThe company has identified the new planes to be ordered by the airline as a unique opportunity for investment, SpiceJet said.

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has signed an initial pact with New York-based global investment firm Avenue Capital Group for financing, acquisition and sales & lease-back of up to 50 new aircraft to be ordered by the airline.

The memorandum of understanding, signed between the two partners, sets out the next steps and conditions upon which Avenue will assist with placing of SpiceJet’s new aircraft portfolio including sale and lease-back of and also assumption of ownership of potentially up to 50 of these aircraft, the company said in a statement. Founded in 1995 by Marc Lasry, the multinational firm is a pioneer in distressed debt besides having expertise in aircraft leasing.

Related News

The company has identified the new planes to be ordered by the airline as a unique opportunity for investment, SpiceJet said.

“We are delighted to enter into this strategic alliance with Avenue Capital Group and we look forward to closely working with them. This alliance will ensure a seamless induction of the planes in our fleet and help us plan better for the long-term,” SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

The airline, however, did not name the type of aircraft it was looking to acquire. Gurugram-based SpiceJet currently operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Bombardier Q-400s and freighters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SpiceJet ties up with Avenue Capital for sales & lease-back of up to 50 new aircraft
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 625 cr
2Huge investment potential in healthcare: Niti Aayog report
3HDFC Bank customers face internet and mobile banking issues yet again