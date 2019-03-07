Spicejet signs on Amadeus as global sales partner

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 3:11 AM

SpiceJet said its ticket inventory will continue to be sold on other platforms.

SpiceJet operates over 500 daily flights to 59 destinations, including eight international locations.

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday announced Amadeus as its global distribution system (GDS) partner in a move to expand its international footprints. The agreement will help the airline to access new markets and grow its customer base.

A GDS is a platform that enables airlines to sell seats to travel agencies and agents based in foreign location. Usually travel agents subscribe to these network providers to search and raise their tickets. These platforms charge the airline a fee for their service. The move will increase SpiceJet’s sales costs at a time when all airlines are looking to trim costs to improve profitability. However, experts are not convinced with the strategy.

“To be on a GDS platform for an LCC is a costly affair. You are not an LCC anymore if you opt for a GDS. It essentially increases cost per segment. From a longevity point of view it is not useful,” Mark Martin, founder, Martin Consulting, a consulting firm, said.

Read | Billionaire Baba: Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna among Forbes’ billionaire list

SpiceJet said its ticket inventory will continue to be sold on other platforms.

“SpiceJet’s entire ticketing inventory will continue to be available to domestic travellers through existing channels as well as Amadeus with a different pricing model,” the airline said in a statement.

Financially-stressed Air India and Jet Airways had recently changed their ticket distribution strategy by cutting the number of GDS platforms to save costs. Both full-service carriers ended their partnerships with Amadeus, which is the largest global air ticket reservation data provider and GDS company.

Read | Mukesh Ambani is 13th richest man on earth! Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates top Forbes’ billionaire list

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh last month told reporters about the airline’s plans to aggressively expand its international networks. The airline would deploy its fuel-efficient Boeing 737 Max fleet on international medium-haul routes including prospective markets in China and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

SpiceJet operates over 500 daily flights to 59 destinations, including eight international locations. It is likely to add 20 aircraft to its fleet in 2019 with the majority of them being Boeing 737 Max.

“Our new partnership with Amadeus which will help SpiceJet reach new customers both within and outside India,” Singh said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Spicejet signs on Amadeus as global sales partner
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition