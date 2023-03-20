scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

SpiceJet significantly restructuring balance sheet: Ajay Singh

The airline will also be having a significant number of dedicated cargo aircraft, he said, adding that the cargo business has helped the airline pay off its liabilities.

Written by PTI
Updated:
spicejet
SpiceJet has been betting on more efficient Boeing 737 Max aircraft for its expansion.

SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh on Monday said the airline is significantly restructuring its balance sheet and will aggressively push for fleet expansion. The airline will also be having a significant number of dedicated cargo aircraft, he said, adding that the cargo business has helped the airline pay off its liabilities.

Last month, the airline announced that Carlyle Aviation Partners will acquire a 7.5 per cent stake in the airline by converting outstanding dues as well as snap up shareholding in the cargo business. Besides, it is set to tap the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) route to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore.

Also Read

Amid the budget carrier facing multiple headwinds, he also said that a measure of desperation is always good for an organisation… we will emerge stronger”.”It is in our (SpiceJet) DNA. We just refuse to die,” Singh said at a session at CAPA India aviation summit here.

Also Read

The airline is significantly restructuring the balance sheet and will be raising fresh capital. There will also be an aggressive push for fleet expansion, he asserted. According to him, the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes was a bigger disaster than Covid, Singh said.

Also Read

SpiceJet has been betting on more efficient Boeing 737 Max aircraft for its expansion. “As we grow again, you will find a lower cost base,” he said. The cash-strapped carrier has been facing multiple headwinds though it reported a multi-fold rise in net profit to Rs 107 crore in the three months ended December 2022, helped by better performance in passenger and cargo businesses.

More Stories on
industry news
SpiceJet

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-03-2023 at 15:30 IST

Stock Market