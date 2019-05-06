SpiceJet scales up operations, launches 31 domestic Delhi, Mumbai flights in a week

Just a day after saying that it will add more flights to cater to the ongoing flight crunch in the aviation industry, budget-carrier SpiceJet announced the launch of 12 more daily, domestic flights. Starting 11 May 2019, these will be in addition to the 19 flights that SpiceJet had announced on 2 May. Under the new schedule, flights to Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Chennai, Srinagar, Vishakhapatnam and Kochi have been announced. The current addition will connect Mumbai and Delhi to various non-metro cities, in line with the company\u2019s view of enhancing regional connectivity. Previously, the company had announced all Mumbai flights to and from Madurai, Jammu (via Srinagar), Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Amritsar, Mangalore, Coimbatore. Adding to this, additional frequencies to Chennai, Delhi, Patna, Hyderabad and Kolkata were also added. Some of these flights started operations on 4 May while others will commence by 9 May 2019. Also Read: 19 new flights to Mumbai: SpiceJet expands local network to Jammu, Dehradun, Guwahati; check details Flight Schedule Mumbai-Bengaluru flight to depart at 20:00 to arrive at 21:35. The reverse flight for the same is available at 5:15 which will arrive destination Mumbai at 7:10. Mumbai-Gorakhpur flight to depart from Destination at 7:50 and will arrive at 10:10. The return flight for the same leaves soon after at 10:45 to arrive at 13:05. Mumbai-Chennai flight is scheduled for departure at 13:55 and will arrive in Chennai at 15:50. Its reverse flight takes off at 17:20. Delhi-Srinagar is slated for departure at 15:10 and touches down at Srinagar at 16:40. Delhi Visakhapatnam flight leaves at 9:10 while Delhi-Kochi flight leaves at 19:30. Of previous announcement, Mumbai-Madurai-Mumbai, Jammu-Mumbai, Mumbai-Srinagar, Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai, and Srinagar-Jammu started on 4 May 2019. Chennai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kochi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai and Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai to start on 8 May 2019. Mumbai-Chennai will take its first flight on 9 May 2019. SpiceJet is taking bookings for these now. The Indian aviation industry is currently reeling under flights crisis with the temporary shutdown of Naresh Goyal founded Jet Airways and the erstwhile grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Many carriers have jumped on-board to make the most of this opportunity with them announcing new flights in the peak summer season.