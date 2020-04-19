SpiceJet says limited number of engineering staff on leave without pay

In a communication to certain employees, SpiceJet said staff are being sent on LWP (leave without pay) for one month on a rotational basis.

SpiceJet on Sunday said a limited number of staff from its engineering team have been put on leave without pay for a month each on a rotational basis and that no decision has been taken on salary cut across the company. Earlier, sources said that the airline has decided to send employees earning more than Rs 50,000 per month on leave without pay on a rotational basis. The salary for April is likely to be paid to staff for the days they were on duty, they said.

Commercial flight services have been suspended till May 3 in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections. An airline spokesperson clarified that no company-wide decision has been taken on the issue of salary cuts or leave without pay at SpiceJet for April.

“A limited number of staff from the engineering team have been put on leave without pay for a month each on rotational basis,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Last month, SpiceJet announced an up to 30 per cent cut in salaries, with airline chairman and managing Director Ajay Singh opting for the maximum pay cut of 30 per cent.

Other carriers, including IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara and Air India, have also taken various steps amid the financial distress due to the coronavirus pandemic. The measures include salary cuts, leave without pay and reduction in allowances.

In a communication to certain employees, SpiceJet said staff are being sent on LWP (leave without pay) for one month on a rotational basis. The LWP policy is to “avoid” job losses, it added. “This will initially be implemented for next three months (16 to 15 of every month) and may be extended /modified depending on the situation,” as per the communication, accessed by PTI.

The rotational policy of LWP is for staff having salary of more than Rs 50,000, the communication said. The management is working on calculation of salary for April but has not yet decided on the issue. Most probably, “it will be based on the number of days you have been called for duty. Frontline staff will be given priority for credit of salary,” the communication said.

