SpiceJet Rs 999, IndiGo Rs 1,212 sale: Last chance today to book flight tickets on select domestic routes

SpiceJet and IndiGo sale offers are into their last day today. For those planning an air travel in the coming days, here is the last opportunity to grab a ticket at highly discounted rates. Budget carrier SpiceJet is offering flight tickets from Rs 999, bookings for which end today and bookings for rival IndiGo’s 12-lakh-seat offer also end today. The discount is applicable on select domestic and international flights routes. Here’s all you need to know about the offers:

Spicejet Mega Monsoon sale: Spicejet is offering direct domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive rate of Rs 999. According to the company’s website, the travel period for offer ends on October 8, 2018. The last day of the sale is today. Apart from the promotional sale, Spicejet is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons on bookings made using the company’s official website. The promo code for the additional discount offer is ADD0N20.

IndiGo 12th anniversary sale: To mark its 12th anniversary, IndiGo on Tuesday announced its biggest sale ever with fares as low as Rs 1,212. The four-day sale that begins July 10 and ends July 13 offers 12 lakh seats at a discount of nearly 25 percent for travel between July 25 and March 30, 2019, the airline website says. The discounted prices are valid for both domestic and international flights on the 6E network of no-frills airline.

AirAsia had also announced a ‘Low Fare Madness’ offer under its special promotional scheme with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999. The tickets under this discount offer can be booked till July 15, 2018 for the travel period between February 1, 2019 and August 13, 2019, according to the official website of AirAsia India. Kochi, Jaipur, Ranchi, Chennai, New Delhi are among the select routes on which the offer applies. The flyers have to make advance bookings to avail the benefits of offer, according to the website.