SpiceJet pilots to get 20% hike in salary from October

Budget carrier SpiceJet will increase the salary of its captains and senior first officers by around 20% from October, which follows a 6% hike in pay given to line captains last month.

The company will also be depositing TDS of all employees in the next 2-3 weeks. “A significant portion of PF contributions of all employees will also be credited,” said an internal email from Gurucharan Arora, SVP-Flight Operations, SpiceJet.

The email was shared with SpiceJet employees the day when India’s aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), extended the airline’s suspension to operate at 50% capacity by little over 5 weeks.

Also Read: SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on 3-month leave without pay

The mail claimed that SpiceJet received the approval for a loan under ECLGS scheme of the government. The first tranche of the payment has already been received and the second tranche is expected very soon. Our management is working to raise an additional $200 million,” Arora added.

A few days ago, SpiceJet sent 80 of its pilots on unpaid leave for three months.

Also Read: SpiceJet’s losses widen; CFO quits

Due to several of its planes becoming unoperational, the airline was forced to cut back on pilot strength. SpiceJet, however, added that this was a temporary measure and that the pilots will be called back. The DGCA restrictions will hit SpiceJet dearly because it will miss out on the Diwali period rush since the restrictions get lifted only on October 29.