SpiceJet offers business class seats at 30-40% less than competitors

By: |
Updated: May 8, 2019 4:27:49 AM

Experts believe that average business class fares are likely to moderate in the coming days since Jet Airways, the largest provider of business class seats, shut operations last month.

SpiceJet, SpiceJet offers, business class, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jet, Boeing, Vistara, industry, newsSpiceJet offers business class seats at 30-40% less than competitors

Passengers can now book business class seats on SpiceJet flights as the low-cost carrier, apart from launching this category, is offering fares at 30-40% less expensive than competitors. Experts believe that average business class fares are likely to moderate in the coming days since Jet Airways, the largest provider of business class seats, shut operations last month.

According to the SpiceJet website, the airline is offering business class tickets on domestic routes for now between major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, starting May 11.

The Gurugram-based carrier is operating Jet’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft with the unchanged seat configuration including the business class cabin. It has so far inducted around 8 such aircraft from Jet’s grounded fleet. Jet-operated aircraft typically have around 12 business class seats. In terms of pricing for business class tickets, SpiceJet, for instance, is offering fares at Rs 32,000 for to-and-fro journey on the Delhi-Mumbai route compared to around Rs 46,000 offered by full-service carrier Vistara and Air India. Similarly, on the Delhi-Bengaluru sector, SpiceJet is selling tickets at Rs 40,000 for a two-way travel against nearly Rs 53,000 offered by the other two carriers.

Read Also| Dawn of B2B startups: 3,200 new ventures emerged till 2018, tripled in 5 years against market misconception

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh on April 25 had said that the airline wants to experiment with business class product since the largest full-service carrier in the country closed operations last month. According to Rakshit Desai, managing director, FCM Travel Solutions, the success of SpiceJet’s business class product would depend on both airport experience and on-board product for flyers.

“For a business class traveller, airport experience is as important as the on-board product. They usually get lounge access, priority check-in, benefits of loyalty programme, fast track access to aircraft, etc. We will have to wait for SpiceJet to give details about the features of its product.” Desai said.

Queries sent to SpiceJet did not illicit any response till press time. Mark Martin, founder and chief operating officer, Martin Consulting, believes it would be difficult for SpiceJet to match the business class travel experience of full-service carriers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SpiceJet offers business class seats at 30-40% less than competitors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition