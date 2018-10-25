SpiceJet offer: Now, book flight tickets for just Rs 888; check details here

SpiceJet offer: The sale period is valid till October 28, 2018.

SpiceJet offer: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced a festive season sale offer under which flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 888 (all-inclusive). The sale period is valid till October 28, 2018. The interested customers can avail the discount by booking flight tickets across all channels. The travel period for the offer is November 8, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

The consumers can book tickets on the official website of the airline or other distribution platforms. The SpiceJet offer is valid on one way fares only. The festive offer is valid only on direct domestic flights and the ticket fares are refundable with normal cancellation charges. The tickets need to be booked only 14 days ahead to departure.

This offer can’t be combined with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings and limited inventory is available on first come serve basis. The flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change.

IndiGo offer

Yesterday, IndiGo also announced a fresh sale offer – Let’s SALE-ebrate! – for its customers. Under the offer, the customers can book domestic and international flight tickets at all-inclusive fares for as low as Rs 899 and Rs 3.399, respectively. The interested flyers can book flights from 06:00 hours on October 24, 2018 up to 23:59 hours on October 26, 2018 for travel between November 8, 2018 and on April 15, 2019, the IndiGo website said. The bookings under the offer can be made through all channels during the offer period.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.