Spicejet offer extended: Grab domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 899; check details

Spicejet’s ongoing sale is valid for tickets booked till 14 February 19.

SpiceJet has extended its previous sale. With domestic flights starting at Rs 899, and International flights starting at Rs 3699, SpiceJet’s ongoing sale is valid for tickets booked till 14 February 2019. The travel period for the same is valid till 25 September 2019.

The fares for the domestic flights have been capped at Rs 1.75 per kilometre (inclusive of all taxes) and its International fares start at Rs 2.5 per kilometre, according to the airline’s official site. Under the offer, a Delhi to Bengaluru flight was observed to be priced at Rs 2,899 for September 20th, the company’s website showed. You can also fly for Rs 2,499 to Mumbai from Delhi during this ongoing sale. What more, all these prices are inclusive of all taxes.

Other offers

Bookings made from SpiceJet’s mobile app are applicable for an extra 5% discount. The same can be availed by using coupon/ promo code ADDON30.

Special offers are also available for senior citizens, personnel belonging to the Indian Armed Force and students and unaccompanied minors. Senior citizen offer is valid for persons aged 60 and above. Also, a valid photo ID is a requisite at the time of boarding.

The Indian Armed Force offer is applicable to all persons who are serving and retired. Paramilitary Forces personnel and their dependent families are also applicable to avail the offer.

Also, students who are aged 12 and above can also enjoy the exclusive offer by presenting a valid school/university ID card as well as a Photo ID card. Spicejet added that bookings under this offer are refundable.

A special Friends and Family discount is offered by SpiceJet for those who are travelling with the family consisting of more than 4 people (not inclusive of infants). The same can be availed by checking the Family and Friends tab under Departure city.

SpiceJet is also giving away a 25% discount on various add-ons like preferred seats and meals and Spicemax. Use code ADDON25 to avail it.

Note: These prices are indicative and subject to change for various dates.