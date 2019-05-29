SpiceJet net jumps 22% to Rs 56 crore in March quarter, cashes in on higher fares after Jet Airways’ grounding

May 29, 2019

Carrier’s operating revenue jumped 25% to `2,531 crore as it carried 13% more domestic passengers in Q4.

spicejet, aviation sector, aviation industrySpiceJet’s fuel costs rose 13% y-o-y to Rs 819 crore in Q4FY19, as it flew more passengers.

SpiceJet on Tuesday reported a 22% year-on-year jump in net profit to `56 crore for the March quarter, cashing in on higher fares following rival Jet Airways’ grounding.

SpiceJet’s share price closed up 2.1% on the BSE on Tuesday, having gained an impressive 51% since April.

Although SpiceJet grounded 13 Boeing 737 Max aircraft over safety concerns since March 12, its operating revenues jumped 25% y-o-y to `2,531 crore, as it carried 13% more domestic passengers during Q4FY19 from a year earlier.

SpiceJet flew 4.8 million passengers in Q4FY19 compared to 4.2 million passengers a year ago. SpiceJet said it is yet to receive any compensation from Boeing for the grounded fleet.

The airline said its average fare during the March quarter was up 11% y-o-y. The regular grounding of aircraft by Jet created a huge capacity shortfall in the domestic market leading to airlines commanding higher fares.
SpiceJet, the third-largest domestic carrier, was allotted several of vacant Jet’s slots at Delhi and Mumbai airports. It has so far added 25 aircraft earlier operated by Jet, to its fleet. Even Interglobe Aviation that runs IndiGO recorded a five-fold jump in its net profit in the March quarter from a year before to `590 crore, thanks to the crisis at Jet.

However, for the year ended March 2019, SpiceJet reported a net loss of `316 crore against a net profit of `567 crore in FY18 due to higher fuel costs, rupee depreciation and competitive fares.

Operating margins, or the Ebitdar (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rentals) rose 0.9 basis point y-o-y to 21.4%, at a time fuel prices were relatively low.

Still, SpiceJet’s fuel costs rose 13% y-o-y to Rs 819 crore in Q4FY19, as it flew more passengers. Its lease rentals for the quarter were up 35% y-o-y at Rs 400 crore.

Also read: SpiceJet has to review business class model, says CFO Kiran Koteshwar

Since April, the airline has announced 106 new flights – including 73 flights connecting Mumbai and 16 flights connecting Delhi – and its fleet size stands at 100.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, believes that yields will further improve this year with the return of Max aircraft to their fleet.

“With a massive fleet expansion this fiscal, a favourable operating environment, a likely return of the B737 MAX in July, significant improvements in yields and prime slots at key airports, we are confident of a strong performance for FY2020,” Singh said in a release.

