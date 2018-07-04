SpiceJet Mumbai to Delhi flight makes emergency landing due to low cabin pressure

​​​
Low cabin pressure mid-air forced a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Mumbai, carrying over 100 passengers, to land at the city airport this morning under emergency conditions.

Published: July 4, 2018
Low cabin pressure mid-air forced a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Mumbai, carrying over 100 passengers, to land at the city airport this morning under emergency conditions. All the passengers on-board were safe, an airline spokesperson said. “SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft (VT-SZB) was operating flight SG 160 Mumbai-Delhi. Enroute, the aircraft had a (cabin) pressure problem,” the SpiceJet spokesperson said. Following the standard operating procedure, the crew diverted the aircraft to Ahmedabad, where it landed safely, he added. There were over 100 passengers on-board the plane, the spokesperson said.

