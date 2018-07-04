SpiceJet Mega Monsoon sale: Now book flight tickets for as low as Rs 999; check details

Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced a Mega Monsoon sale with all inclusive fares starting at Rs 999. (Reuters)

Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced a Mega Monsoon sale with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999. The sale period announced by the airline starts today 4 July and will go up to 8 July. The travel period is till 8 October. “ Get 20% off on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other addons,” the offer displayed on the company website says. The exclusive offer is available only on www.spicejet.com. In order to avail discount, a user can make use of the promo code ADDON20.

Terms and conditions:

1.The discount is applicable on one-way fares only

2.The offers are applicable on bookings made across all channels

3.Offer can’t be clubbed with any other offers and not applicable on group bookings

4.Fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge

5.Changeable with change fee and fare adjustment

6.Limited inventory; available on first-come, first- served basis only

7.Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes

8.This promo is applicable only on Direct Domestic flights

9.Black-out dates applicable

20% off add-on terms and conditions:

1.The Add-on offer is valid only when you purchase any of the Add-on products (i.e. SpiceMax, Seat, Hot meal, you first, Priority check-in, Preferred Bag Out) via bookings made through www.spicejet.com.

2.Use ‘ADDON20’ promo code to avail the Add-on offer

3.The offer is valid for both one-way and round-trip bookings for both domestic and international travel.

4.This offer can’t be clubbed with any other scheme/offer/discount/ promotion etc.

5.The Company reserves the right to amend/cancel/ withdraw the offer at any time without any prior intimation.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet last month announced 14 new domestic flights and enhanced frequency on some routes effective from July 1. “Effective July 1 the airline is all set to introduce new direct flights on the Pune-Patna, Chennai-Rajahmundry, Hyderabad-Calicut and Bengaluru-Tuticorin sectors,” SpiceJet said here in a statement. The airline would also enhance its operations on the Delhi-Patna (second frequency), Bengaluru-Rajahmundry (second frequency) and Mumbai-Bengaluru (fifth frequency) sectors, it said.