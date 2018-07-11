Spicejet Mega Monsoon Sale extended! Book flight tickets for just Rs 999; check details

Spicejet Mega Monsoon sale has been extended to July 13th.

Spicejet Mega Monsoon sale: India’s budget airline major Spicejet has extended its ‘Mega Monsoon Sale,’ in a bid to woo passengers in this lean season. Under this limited period promotional sale, Spicejet is offering direct domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive rate of Rs 999. According to the company’s website, the travel period for offer ends on October 8, 2018. The sale has been extended till July 13th.

Apart from the promotional sale, Spicejet is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons on bookings made using the company’s official website. The promo code for the additional discount offer is ADD0N20.

According to the terms and conditions available on the company’s website, the discount is applicable on one-way fares only. “The said offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings,” Spicejet said. Further, this promotional sale is applicable only on Direct Domestic flights, the company.

Apart from Spicejet, IndiGo has also come out with a promotional sale. To mark its 12th anniversary, IndiGo has announced a sale of 12 lakh tickets with fares as low as Rs 1,212. The four-day sale that began yesterday, also ends on July 13. Notably, the airline is offering 12 lakh seats at a discount of nearly 25 percent for travel between July 25 and March 30, 2019. The discounted prices are valid for both domestic and international flights on the 6E network of no-frills airline.

“IndiGo is offering customers a four-day special sale starting at Rs 1,212 effective from July 10 till July 13. As part of the mega sale, the airline is offering 12 lakh seats for travel between July 25, 2018 and March 30, 2019 across the 6E network including the international routes,” airline said in a release.