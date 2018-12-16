SpiceJet likely to join IATA

By: | Published: December 16, 2018 7:35 PM

SpiceJet is likely to join the global airlines' grouping the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a member.

SpiceJet has requested to be a member, IATA Director General and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac told PTI.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet is likely to join the global airlines’ grouping the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a member. The grouping has a membership of around 290 airlines that represent about 82 per cent of total air traffic.

“SpiceJet has requested to be a member,” IATA Director General and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac told PTI. There was no immediate response to a query sent to a SpiceJet spokesperson. Air India, Jet Airways, Jet Lite and Vistara are members of the IATA.

“All the low-cost carriers are welcome. Thirteen per cent of our members are low cost. Almost majority of our new members are low cost, especially in Asia,” de Juniac said.

At least 11 airlines from different parts of the world have become members of the IATA this year.

As per its website, the IATA maintains an international perspective and provides a unique global voice on behalf of its members.

“With over 60 offices worldwide, IATA maintains relationships with governments and other industry stakeholders around the world, advocating on behalf of its members on key industry issues,” the website said.

