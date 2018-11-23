SpiceJet launches flight service from Delhi to Hong Kong

Budget carrier SpiceJet Friday launched a daily direct flight service to Hong Kong from New Delhi, seeking to tap the growing business and leisure travel demand, besides eyeing the Indian students community there.

“We are delighted to launch our direct flight on the Delhi-Hong Kong route. We see tremendous potential in this sector. We have already witnessed a huge demand on this sector and foresee that this will only grow in the coming days,” said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet.

Besides Hong Kong, the Gurugram-based airline also flies to Colombo, Dubai, Dhaka, Kabul, Male and Muscat. Passengers flying to Delhi will now be able to access SpiceJet’s 48 connections within India, the release said.

