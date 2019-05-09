SpiceJet launches business class on Mumbai-Delhi, other routes; check details

Budget carrier SpiceJet is now offering business class on select routes such as Mumbai-Delhi. The feature will be available from 11 May 2019, Ajay Singh co-founded airline announced. The company is also looking to add this to international flights as well, it said in a statement. A price difference of over Rs 10,000 was observed on the Delhi-Mumbai route for a SpiceJet flight. While SpiceSaver or economy class ticket is priced at Rs 5,541, the same for business class was observed at Rs 16,016. The company\u2019s premium economy ticket is available at Rs 6,439. All mentioned prices are inclusive of taxes. Domestic routes with business class SpiceJet will be rolling out the business class in select few routes first. These include: Delhi routes - Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi, Delhi-Patna-Delhi, Delhi-Bangalore-Delhi, Delhi-Hyderabad-Delhi, Delhi-Bagdogra-Delhi, Delhi\u2013Kolkata-Delhi, Delhi\u2013Jammu\u2013Delhi Mumbai routes - Hyderabad-Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai, Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Varanasi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai, Mumbai\u2013Dehradun\u2013Mumbai, Mumbai\u2013Kochi\u2013Mumbai, Mumbai\u2013Gorakhpur\u2013Mumbai, Mumbai\u2013Durgapur\u2013Mumbai Other routes - Kolkata-Chennai-Kolkata, Kolkata\u2013Port Blair\u2013Kolkata, Kolkata\u2013Pune\u2013Kolkata, Jammu\u2013Srinagar\u2013Jammu Business class offerings The airline has said that for the business class travellers, the company will be providing \u201ccabin with 43-inch seat pitch, 7-inch recline, complimentary lounge access, higher baggage allowance, gourmet meals and beverages, priority services and more,\u201d SpiceJet said in a statement. In addition to this, the business class passengers can access SpiceJet lounge which is currently spread across various Indian cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Kochi airports. The company has ensured that more lounges will be made available at other airports. The baggage allowance for business class is double the limit of economy class. While 15 kg is the upper limit for baggage for economy travellers, the business class travellers can check-in 30 kg of baggage. In-hand baggage for business travellers is 10 kg, which does not exclude laptop. Also, the company is offering priority services such as check-in, boarding and baggage to travellers, it said in a statement. Meanwhile, SpiceJet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh said that there is a massive demand for business class in the country. \u00a0