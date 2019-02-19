SpiceJet introduces new domestic routes, will start 12 new direct flights; check where you can fly now

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 4:57 PM

The airline also announced on Tuesday that it will start two new flights on Delhi-Bhopal route as well as on Bhopal-Delhi route.

SpiceJet on Tuesday stated that it will start 12 new direct flights on its domestic network from March 31, 2019. “SpiceJet is the first Indian carrier to introduce daily direct flights on the Bhopal-Surat-Bhopal, Gorakhpur-Mumbai-Gorakhpur and Jaipur-Dharamshala-Jaipur sectors,” the airline said in its statement. The airline also announced on Tuesday that it will start two new flights on Delhi-Bhopal route as well as on Bhopal-Delhi route.

It will also be flying a new daily flight from March 31 between Bhopal and Mumbai. “SpiceJet is celebrating the launch by announcing an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 2499 on Bhopal-Mumbai sector, Rs 3299 on the Bhopal-Delhi sector, Rs 3457 on the Bhopal-Surat sector, Rs 4399 on Gorakhpur-Mumbai sector and Rs 4099 on Jaipur-Dharamshala and Rs 3699 on Dharmshala – Jaipur routes” the airline said in its statement.

The airline would be deploying a mix of its fleet of Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q-400 aircraft on these new routes.

