SpiceJet, Emirates sign codeshare agreement

"The codeshare agreement means travellers from across the globe can book a single ticket with attractive fares to any of Emirates' nine points across India and connect onwards to 172 domestic routes that are part of SpiceJet's network," the Indian budget carrier said in a press release.

SpiceJet on Monday said it has signed a codeshare agreement with Emirates that will allow passengers of the Dubai-based airline to book tickets on the Indian budget carrier using Emirates’ ticketing system from early 2020. “The codeshare agreement means travellers from across the globe can book a single ticket with attractive fares to any of Emirates’ nine points across India and connect onwards to 172 domestic routes that are part of SpiceJet’s network,” the Indian budget carrier said in a press release.

While passengers of Emirates will be able to access the SpiceJet network first from early 2020, SpiceJet passengers travelling from India to Dubai will also be able to access Emirates’ expansive network later, opening up multiple international connections for them.

