SpiceJet deposits Rs 20-cr additional bank guarantee to AAI

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 3:41 AM

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday deposited an additional bank guarantee worth Rs 20 crore to the state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI).

spicejet, AAI, bse, latest news on spicejetAccording to an airline official, the additional bank guarantee is over and above the Rs 104 crore which the airline has deposited with the AAI.

The development comes after reports claimed that the AAI had issued a notice to the airline for non-payment of dues. In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the airline said: “…that it is making its payments as per stipulated timelines and we stand committed to all our contractual obligations.”

