SpiceJet connects Delhi to holy places; this Navratri, book direct flight to Shirdi at this attractive price

Spicejet offer: This budget airline SpiceJet has introduced direct flights to holy places across India including Shirdi and Ajmer (Kishangarh) at attractive rates. The flights are operational from October 1, 2018 and the direct flight starts from October 8, 2018. The direct flights are: Delhi-Shirdi – Rs 4099; Shirdi-Delhi – Rs 4099; Delhi- Ajmer (Kishangarh) – Rs 3879; Ajmer(Kishangarh) – Delhi – Rs 1980; Delhi-Coimbatore – Rs 3799; Coimbatore-Delhi – Rs 3879; Delhi-Silchar – Rs 4731, and Silchar-Delhi – Rs 4810. The flight from Delhi to Silchar is connected via Guwahati. The flyers can book flights to holy places at attractive rates this Navratri.

SpiceJet’s Delhi-Kishangarh route provides much needed connectivity to Ajmer and Pushkar. Spicejet is the first airline to offer direct air connectivity between Delhi and Kishangarh.

Last month, SpiceJet had announced new direct flights on domestic and international routes. including Mumbai and Kanpur, Delhi and Kishangarh, Hyderabad and Bangkok, Amritsar and Bangkok, Delhi and Shirdi, Kolkata and Pakyong, Guwahati and Pakyong, Kolkata and Varanasi and Mumbai and Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, just a couple of days back, AirAsia India also came up with a Navratri discount offer which offers the flyers flight tickets for as low as Rs 999. The booking for the AirAsia India offer began October 10, 2018 and closes on October 14, 2018, the airline said on its website. The five-day booking period is applicable for travel till April 30, 2019 and only a limited number of seats are available for immediate travel, the company mentioned on its website.

The flights can be booked to and from New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, Kochi, Amritsar among many other domestic destinations. However, the flyers need to book the tickets in advance so as to avail the complete benefits mentioned under the offer. Nevertheless, the discounted ticket prices are not applicable during the embargo period, AirAsia India also said.