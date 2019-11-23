Spicejet chief explains why Boeing 737 MAX will be the safest aircraft in the world when it returns

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet

India’s second-largest airline Spicejet said that the currently grounded Boeing 737 MAX will be the safest aircraft in the world once it makes its comeback. “This has been the longest grounding of an aircraft ever. This has to be the most inspected aircraft ever. When it is going to fly, it will probably be the safest aircraft to fly just because of the kind of scrutiny that it is going through,” Ajay Singh, chairman, Spicejet, told reporters early this week in a press meet. He added that the nature of the accidents has made the regulators to be extremely careful and extremely cautious. “The regulators now want to look at every little aspect, and they should once there is an accident,” he said.

Since the entire Boeing 737 MAX fleet of Spicejet remains idle, Spicejet has been incurring huge losses but the American planemaker Boeing has assured the airlines around the world that it will pay up for the losses. Spicejet has been hoping for Boeing’s return since switching to other aircraft is not an easy task to do, Ajay Singh had earlier told a news channel.

The return of Boeing 737 MAX will mean a massive inflow of capacity in Spicejet’s fleet. “With MAX’s comeback, we will grow by a significant number next year and we will have to manage that growth,” Ajay Singh said at the same event. The airline has also announced cargo operations as its plan to utilize large fleet.

Why was Boeing 737 MAX grounded?

Boeing 737 MAX was grounded worldwide after the Ethiopian plane crash tragedy which ended up killing hundreds of passengers. The aircraft by American planemaker has been grounded since March 2019. The same has resulted in massive losses for many carriers around the world including India’s Spicejet, which is the largest customer of Boeing 737 aircraft in India.

Meanwhile, Boeing 737 MAX airline is expected to make its comeback by January 2020 as it is in process to secure safety nods from global aviation regulators including Indian aviation watchdog DGCA. DGCA has also asked for a mandatory pilot training for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft before the plane takes it back to the skies.