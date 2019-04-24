SpiceJet chairman on Jet Airways crisis: Absorbed nearly 1,000 employees, will add more

Even as Jet Airways struggles to revive its operations, SpiceJet tries to absorb as many Jet Airways\u2019 employees as possible, Ajay Singh, Chairman of SpiceJet says. The airline has already absorbed nearly 1,000 employees of the struggling airline, he also tells ET Now in an interview. The airline has added 5 aircraft recently and about 40 more would be added to the fleet in the coming weeks, he adds. Reflecting on problem with the India\u2019s aviation sector, SpiceJet Chairman says it\u2019s time for all the stakeholders to pause and reflect on why this is happening repeatedly in the India\u2019s aviation sector. The industry must come up with a longer-term solution that impacts the aviation sector, he says, adding the 'temporary' closure of operations is extremely sad for the sector. Also read: ITC moves NCLT against Hotel Leelaventure, alleges oppression of minority shareholders Since the airline owes it to the industry, it plans work towards reducing inconvenience of passengers and Jet employees during the challenging times, he expresses. Jet Airways revival The revival of the cash-strapped airline is an uphill task and a much slimmer version of Jet Airways may take to the skies, he adds. The Indian aviation sector has been mired with various challenges and with ATF being taxed as high as 40 per cent, the highest in the world, makes matters more complex, Ajay Singh notes. The aviation sector veteran was also all praise for the national carrier Air India which has absorbed some of the wide bodied planes of the struggling airline. On being asked about his plans to offer expression of interest (EoI) for Jet Airways, Ajay Singh says that it\u2019s tough for a small airline like SpiceJet to run a large airline like Jet Airways as they estimated a need of Rs 11,000 crore to remain viable. Boeing planes SpiceJet Chairman also says that he expected Boeing 737 Max planes to start flying again from July. He said that Boeing has now found a solution and fixed the problem with the 737 Max planes. Boeing will compensate the carriers, he also tells ET Now.