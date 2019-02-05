Spicejet bonanza: Fly for Rs 899 till September 2019, check details here

The sale is valid from 5 February to 9 February 2019.

Spicejet has come up with yet another offer. Now you can fly at domestic fares starting at Rs 899, and International fares starting at Rs 3699 thanks to Spicejet’s ongoing sale. The sale is valid from 5 February to 9 February 2019. The travel period of it is valid till 25 September 2019.

Spicejet has reduced domestic air prices to Rs 1.75 per kilometre (inclusive of all taxes) and its international fares start at Rs 2.5 per kilometre, the airline said. This means that a flight to Bengaluru from Delhi will cost Rs 5,519 during this period. You can also fly for as low as Rs 11,103 to Dubai from Delhi during this ongoing sale. What more, all these prices are inclusive of all taxes.

Other offers

Special offers are also available for senior citizens, personnel belonging to the Indian Armed Force and students. To avail senior citizen offer, one needs to be aged 60 and above. Also, a valid photo ID is a requisite at the time of boarding.

The Indian Armed Force offer is applicable to all persons who are serving and retired. Paramilitary Forces personnel and their dependent families are also applicable to avail the offer. A valid Photo ID is a must to show at the time of boarding.

Also, students who are aged 12 and above can also enjoy the exclusive offer by presenting a valid school/university ID card as well as a Photo ID card. Spicejet added that bookings under this offer are refundable.

For those who are travelling with the family consisting of more than 4 people (not inclusive of infants), a special Friends and Family discount is offered by Spicejet. The same can be availed by checking Family and Friends tab under Departure city.

SBI card users may find another reason to rejoice as you can avail 10% off and priority check-in by using Promo code: SBISALE. This is only for bookings done by SBI cards.

Spicejet is also giving away 25% discount on various add-ons like preferred seats and meals. Use code ADDON25 to benefit from it.