SpiceJet appoints Ashish Kumar as new CFO

SpiceJet said on Friday that it has appointed Ashish Kumar as the new chief financial officer (CFO). He joins the low-cost carrier from Interglobe Enterprises.

SpiceJet’s CFO Sanjeev Taneja had resigned on August 31. The airline had announced that its board had identified a new candidate for the position and the vacancy would be filled in September.

Kumar was serving as vice president (head) of corporate finance at Interglobe Enterprises since January 2019. Prior to that, he was CFO at Interglobe Hotels for five years, from 2014 to 2018. Among others, he has worked with companies like Tata Value Homes, Suzlon Infrastructure and Reliance Infrastructure.

“I am delighted to welcome Ashish to the SpiceJet family. Restructuring SpiceJet and putting it back on a path of rapid growth is the best job in the aviation industry today. Ashish’s experience and proven track record will ensure that he can successfully lead this effort. I wish him all the best for his new role,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

Last month, the airline reported widening of its losses on a year-on-year basis during the January-March quarter of FY22 as well as the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. It registered a net loss of Rs 458 crore for the quarter ending March against Rs 235.3 crore in the same period a year ago. During the April-June quarter, net loss stood at Rs 789 crore against Rs 729 crore a year ago.

SpiceJet had delayed announcing the results of its fourth quarter in 2021-22 due to a ransomware attack.