SpiceJet announces new flight between Hyderabad and Bangkok

Budget carrier SpiceJet today announced the launch of a daily direct international flight between Hyderabad and Bangkok.

In the domestic sector, the airline announced daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Guwahati, and between Guwahati and Patna.

The flights will begin operation from October 10, SpiceJet said in a statement.

“The inaugural fare on the domestic routes are as low as Rs 3,099 whereas on the international route of Hyderabad-Bangkok the inaugural fare for the to and fro journey is Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,299 respectively,” the statement read.

“We see immense potential in these routes and are proud to be the only Indian carrier to provide direct connectivity between Hyderabad and Bangkok,” the statement said, quoting chief sales and revenue officer of the airline Shilpa Bhatia.

According to the statement, the flight to Bangkok will leave from Hyderabad at 4.30 pm and reach there 9.40 pm. It will leave from Bangkok at 10.40 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 1.40 am.

SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and 7 international ones.