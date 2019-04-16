SpiceJet announces direct flights to 7 international locations

The SpiceJet stock closed at Rs 119.35 on the BSE on Monday, up 8.6% over Friday’s close on the announcement.

SpiceJet on Monday announced direct flights from Mumbai to seven international destinations from the end of May.

The low-cost carrier will operate flights to Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Kathmandu with Boeing 737 NG that will be inducted soon.

The SpiceJet stock closed at Rs 119.35 on the BSE on Monday, up 8.6% over Friday’s close on the announcement.

SpiceJet’s capacity has been curtailed due to grounding of 12 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft on March 12 over safety concerns. The Gurugram based carrier on April 12 said it will add 16 Boeing 737-800 NG to its fleet under the dry lease agreement and has sought permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for import of aircraft. The permission is expected in next 10 days.

READ ALSO | Here’s why Bata India was fined for Rs 3 paper carry bag

Riyadh and Kathmandu are upcoming destinations of SpiceJet while the airline already serves Colombo, Dhaka, Dubai, Hong Kong and Jeddah from other locations in India.

“SpiceJet will be first and only Indian budget carrier to launch daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Colombo, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh, Mumbai-Hong Kong and Mumbai-Kathmandu sectors,” the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet has a current fleet strength of 64 planes comprising 37 Boeing 737s and 27 Bombardier Q400s aircraft. It operates 516 average daily flights to 60 destinations, including 51 domestic and 9 international ones.

“We are delighted to connect a large number of popular international destinations from Mumbai, a city that has always been a key and integral part of our network,” SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.