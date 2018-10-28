SpiceJet, AirAsia offer: Grab huge discounts on flight tickets this Diwali; check details

Budget carrier SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 888 under a limited-period ‘Festive Season Sale.’

SpiceJet, AirAsia India offer: In the ongoing festive season, airlines are coming out with exciting offers announcing heavy discounts both on domestic and international flight tickets. Currently, SpiceJet and AirAsia India is offering huge rebates on ticket booking. While budget carrier SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 888 under a limited-period ‘Festive Season Sale’, AirAsia India is offering a discount of up to 70 percent on flights across its network, according to their respective websites. However, there are various terms and conditions applicable to the offers which the interested flyers must go through carefully before making bookings.

SpiceJet offer

The airline announced a discount offer under which it is offering domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 888 (all-inclusive), SpiceJet website said. The last date to book tickets under the offer and to avail heavy discount is October 28, 2018. The travel period of the offer begins from November 8, 2018 and ends March 31, 2019, according to the SpiceJet website.

AirAsia India offer

The budget carrier is offering up to 70 percent discount on all destinations. The offer is applicable till October 28, 2018, the company website said. The rebate is applicable on a travel period till June 30, 2019, according to AirAsia India website. In the first eight months from January to August this year, airlines flew 913.95 lakh passengers in comparison to 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It amounts to a 21.20 percent on-year surge in the air passenger traffic.

Note: Read the terms & conditions carefully before booking flight tickets.