​​​
  3. Spending 2 per cent on CSR helps create bridge between society, corporates, says Suresh Prabhu

Spending 2 per cent on CSR helps create bridge between society, corporates, says Suresh Prabhu

The law under which companies are required to spend two per cent of their profit towards CSR activities provides an "excellent legal framework" to create a bridge between society and corporates, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 2:30 PM
corporate social responsibility, CSR, Suresh PRabhu, industry He, however, added that this a challenge for businesses to engage in social development activities.

The law under which companies are required to spend two per cent of their profit towards CSR activities provides an “excellent legal framework” to create a bridge between society and corporates, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today said. Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain class of profitable entities are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

He said that India is probably the only country in the world with such a framework. Corporates that are spending two per cent in CSR activities win goodwill for the industry and “no corporate can ever do good business if it does not enjoy the goodwill of the society,” he said here at a function on ‘promoting scientific interventions for transforming India through CSR’.

He, however, added that this a challenge for businesses to engage in social development activities. In 2016-17, as many as 6,286 companies incurred CSR expenditure of Rs 4,719 crore, as per official data.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top