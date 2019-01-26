Spencer’s Retail lists at Rs 224 apiece on BSE

The multi-format retail store, Spencer’s reported an operating revenue of Rs 2,073 crore in 2017-2018.

Spencer’s Retail on Friday listed at Rs 224 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange, closing the session at Rs 212.80. Spencer’s runs a chain of 146 stores across the country, which cover a space of 1.3 million sq ft. The Sanjiv Goenka-promoted company reported a total income of Rs 1,103.35 crore for the half year ended September 2018. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was Rs 18.44 crore.

The multi-format retail store, Spencer’s reported an operating revenue of Rs 2,073 crore in 2017-2018. As of December 2018, the retailer has 67 large format stores (LFS) in 30 cities and 79 small format stores (SFS) in 16 cities. Revenue share of LFS is 85%, while the small stores contribute 15% to the retailing business. The share of food and grocery in the revenue is 80% and the apparel, general merchandise, and electronics category contribute to the remaining revenue share, as stated in the investor’s presentation.

Spencer’s competes with other retail chains such DMart, Reliance Retail, Future Retail’s Big Bazaar, and Easyday stores. The approximate sales per sq ft of Spencer’s Retail was Rs 17,500, which was lower than Dmart’s Rs 32,000 and higher than Big Bazaar’s Rs 12,500 and Easyday’s 17,000, analysts at Jefferies wrote.

The average size per store in Big Bazaar is 41,158 sq ft, 31,206 sq ft for DMart stores, Spencer’s Retail is 9,274 sq ft and Easyday’s store size is 2,340 sq ft. The retail business, the investors’ presentation, said was debt-free and had reported a break-even on its Ebitda of Rs 2 crore in FY18.

The board of CESC had approved demerger of its businesses into four entities in May 2017, with power generation and power distribution under different entity and retail and other businesses into two separate entities. The paid-up capital of Spencer’s Retail post the demerger from CESC is Rs 39.77 crore.