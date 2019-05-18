Spencer’s buys Nature’s basket in Rs 300-crore deal

By: |
Published: May 18, 2019 3:12:52 AM

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned Spencer’s Retail announced on Friday that it is set to acquire 100% stake in Nature’s Basket, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Godrej Industries for a cash consideration of Rs 300 crore.

The acquisition will give it access to western markets through NBL’s 36 stores in locations like Mumbai, Pune and BengaluruThe acquisition will give it access to western markets through NBL’s 36 stores in locations like Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned Spencer’s Retail announced on Friday that it is set to acquire 100% stake in Nature’s Basket, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Godrej Industries for a cash consideration of Rs 300 crore.

Nature’s Basket (NBL), a neighbourhood convenience store format grocery retailer that has been operating since 2005, sells products ranging from fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, artisanal breads, FMCG and staples.

The NBL acquisition will give Spencer’s Retail access to the western parts of India through its 36 stores in locations like Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

“This acquisition will bring in many synergies in Spencer’s business and fits in well with Spencer’s omnichannel strategy,” the company said.

Spencer’s Retail itself is a multi-format retailer providing a wide range of quality products across categories such as food, personal care, fashion, home essentials, electrical and electronics to its key consumers.

READ ALSO | Bad news for DTH subscribers; High Court stays TRAI notice against Tata Sky, Sun Direct, others

Specialty sections such as Spencer’s gourmet, patisserie, wine and liquor, and the recently launched Epicuisine section are some of the key differentiators in its hypermarket stores.

Shashwat Goenka, sector head – retail and FMCG, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, said Nature’s Basket will make Spencer’s a truly national player. “These stores are located in prime residential locations, have a high sales throughput per square feet, and will add Rs363 crore of top line to the Spencer‘s portfolio,” he said.

Goenka also pointed out that both Spencer’s and Nature’s Basket are positioned as experiential grocery retailers, and that is the first of many synergies that this acquisition brings. “Nature’s Basket has a strong portfolio of private label brands which has huge traction with its consumers. We believe there is huge potential to expand this to Spencer’s stores. It also has a strong e-commerce presence, and we believe that fits in well with our Omni channel strategy at Spencer’s,” he said.

For the financial year 2019, NBL has a turnover of Rs338.28 crore, that witnessed a 17% rise compared to the previous year.

Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer at Godrej Group, said the retail industry is consolidating and to flourish in this environment, scale has become increasingly important.

“Looking forward, we realised that to further unlock the immense potential of this brand and to grow it to even greater heights, we need to pass on the torch to owners who have prioritised retail in their portfolio strategy and have the relevant ecosystems to take the business to the next level. Spencer’s Retail is very keen to further strengthen the brand and strongly accelerate the growth of the business,” she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Spencer’s buys Nature’s basket in Rs 300-crore deal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition