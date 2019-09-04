Spectrum sale: 5-6 firms attend DoT’s pre-bid event for prospective auctioneers

Issuing the notice for RFP or tender document, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had said the deadline for submission of the bids would be September 25.

With the government inviting bids to select an agency for conducting spectrum auction, nearly half a dozen firms attended the pre-bid conference organised earlier this week by the telecom department for potential auctioneers, according to a source.

The source privy to the development said that among those who attended the pre-bid conference was mjunction, which was selected by DoT for conducting e-auction of telecom spectrum in 2016.

When contacted, mjunction declined to respond to queries mailed by PTI.

In all, 5-6 interested parties were present at the pre-bid meeting that was held on September 2.

The clarifications and concerns raised by some of the entities pertained to clauses for technical bid, eligibility, and criteria for assessment, the source said adding that queries and clarifications will be placed before the inter-ministerial committee, as any change in the request for proposal (RFP) for auctioneer will require the panel’s consideration and nod.

The inter-ministerial panel is likely to meet soon, possibly on September 9, although the date is yet to be finalised.

The government, in August-end, had announced it will invite bids for selection of agency that will conduct spectrum auctions in various bands, including 5G — setting the stage for mega sale of over 8000 MHz of radiowaves.

The guidelines for auction of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz and 3300-3600 MHz bands will be announced separately, the notice had said while pointing to an availability of 8093 MHz of airwaves in multiple bands.

In June this year, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said the government will hold spectrum auction for 5G and other bands in the current calendar year.

However, sources said that while holding spectrum auctions by December may be tough, and it could be held in the current financial year.