SpaceX, Tesla chief Elon Musk to visit India; check probable date

SpaceX Chief Elon Musk may well be visiting India soon. Yes, this information was revealed by the chief executive of US-based electric car major Tesla. Replying to a tweet, Musk has expressed his plan to visit the country. The date, itinerary and details are yet to be finalised. This has come months after Tesla had said that it was not being able to enter India owing to “challenging government regulations”. “Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should,” Musk had tweeted in May in a reply to a query about the automaker’s absence from the Indian market.

Notably, this will not be Musk’s first visit to India. In 2007, Musk had attended the International Astronautical Congress held in Hyderabad. Musk, who loves Indian cuisine, has expressed his desire to visit India. While everyone is eager to know about the date, timing and schedule of his visit, Musk has given a hint about the possible itinerary of his trip to India. When asked about his plans about visiting India, Musk said, “prob early next year”.

Musk and Tesla have time to time expressed their interests to enter India but their entry has always met roadblocks. In 2014, Tesla had said it was keen to enter the Indian market and even identified the country as one of the possible locations to set up a manufacturing plant in Asia. It, however, said high duty on imported vehicles and lack of a separate category for electric cars prevented it from selling vehicles here despite having a huge potential. Tesla had again stated that it planned to enter India with its Model 3 in 2017 while it began global rollout of the vehicle in late 2016.

In September 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Tesla’s facility in San Jose and showed a keen interest in some of their path-breaking inventions, particularly in the renewable energy sector which can have multiple applications in remote rural areas. The PM had also met Musk.