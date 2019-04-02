S&P revises Tata Steel’s outlook to positive from stable

By: | Updated: April 2, 2019 8:57 PM

"The positive outlook reflects our view that stable prices and improvements in earnings combined with our expectation that the acquisition of BPSL would not happen, are likely to improve Tata Steel's credit ratios in the next 12 months," it said.

S&P Global Ratings, Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, Tata Steel, Tata Steel credit ratios, TSUKHThe US-based rating agency also noted that Tata Steel will continue to support its 100 per cent subsidiary Tata Steel UK Holdings (TSUKH) when needed.

S&P Global Ratings Tuesday said it has revised its outlook on Tata Steel to positive from stable. The diminishing prospect of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd’s (BPSL) acquisition and the sustained high steel prices in India are key factors for the outlook revision on Tata Steel, S&P said in a statement.

“The positive outlook reflects our view that stable prices and improvements in earnings combined with our expectation that the acquisition of BPSL would not happen, are likely to improve Tata Steel’s credit ratios in the next 12 months,” it said. The US-based rating agency also noted that Tata Steel will continue to support its 100 per cent subsidiary Tata Steel UK Holdings (TSUKH) when needed.

Also read| India’s first female unicorn owner in Forbes 30 under 30 list; retail, e-com disruptors to watch out

“In line with the rating action on Tata Steel and in view of stable operating performance in TSUKH, we are revising our outlook on TSUKH (also) to positive,” it added. Besides, the agency said it expects Tata Steel to successfully divest its European business housed under TSUKH in the next two to three months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. S&P revises Tata Steel’s outlook to positive from stable
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition