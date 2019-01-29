S&P foresees ‘credit risks’ for PSUs supporting govt exchequer via share buybacks

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 3:35 PM

"S&P Global Ratings foresees credit risks at Indian SOEs (state-owned enterprises) from corporate activity designed to support the Indian government's budgetary coffers," the US-based rating agency said in a statement.

S&P Global Ratings, PSU, SOE, ONGC, Power Finance Corporation S&P said Power Finance Corporation (PFC) capitalisation is under pressure due to the government’s direction to acquire REC, another SOE that finances the country’s power sector. (Reuters)

S&P Global Ratings Tuesday said corporate activities that are designed to support the government coffers — such as share buyback — by PSUs are ‘credit negative’ for such entities. In the past three months, 10 public sector undertakings (PSUs) have announced or executed buybacks for a cumulative amount of Rs 15,000 crore, which will count toward the government’s target of Rs 80,000 crore from disinvestment of state-owned entities.

“S&P Global Ratings foresees credit risks at Indian SOEs (state-owned enterprises) from corporate activity designed to support the Indian government’s budgetary coffers,” the US-based rating agency said in a statement. The impact on the respective companies can vary depending on the size of cash outflow, it added.

Also read| Fintech companies set new funding record; Asia sees biggest jump in deals in 2018

“Extracting cash from SOEs decreases their financial flexibility in a stress scenario, which — at least over the short term — is credit negative at the firm level,” S&P said. It said while extraction of existing excess capital in the form of dividends generally has an impact only on the short-term business of SOEs as dividends are discretionary and can be scaled back if future profitability is low.

“In contrast, we believe that debt-funded share buybacks, mergers or acquisitions have longer-term implications. Further, reduced government linkages to divested firms may lower the likelihood of government support in a stress scenario,” S&P said.

The share buybacks announced so far, including the Rs 4,000-crore offering at Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), are manageable within the credit profiles of respective PSUs, it added. “However, the risk of a large and disruptive payout increases as the government runs out of time on its SOE stake sale target for the financial year,” S&P said.

S&P said Power Finance Corporation (PFC) capitalisation is under pressure due to the government’s direction to acquire REC, another SOE that finances the country’s power sector. “While we await the final acquisition cost, PFC’s leveraged buyout of the government’s 52 per cent shareholding in REC led us to place the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. S&P foresees ‘credit risks’ for PSUs supporting govt exchequer via share buybacks
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition